Council to interview for alderman seat

City Council members were scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 11, to interview six persons who applied to fill the vacancy on the City Council created by the resignation of Merrill White, who moved out of state. The term expires November 2024.

Mayor Nathan See said he intends for the Council to discuss the candidates during an executive session during the regular monthly meeting, then announce the decision in open session.

There were also several items of business to discuss.

On Monday, Ashley Woodward Homsley withdrew from consideration. Persons who applied for the seat are Jessica Branham, Jesse Fryer, David Holiman, Bob Cottingham, Lonnie R. Harrell and Matt Blood.

The items on the agenda for the Tuesday, April 18, Pea Ridge City Council meeting include:

Officer recognition by Police Chief Lynn Hahn;

Request to surplus 2011 and 2014 Dodge Chargers by Police Chief Lynn Hahn;

Open bids for Fire Department parking lot by Fire Chief Clint Bowen;

Open bids for new ambulance by Fire Chief Clint Bowen;

Ord. 788, rezone Young property from Agricultural to R1;

Ord. 792, rezone Lucariello property from RE to C1;

Ord. 793 rezone Herrington property from R1 to R3;

Open bids for old water tower;

State purchase for new loader; and

Res. 503 for agreement between the city and CEI Engineering Associates Inc.