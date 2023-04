Community Calendar

Wednesday, April 12

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, April 13

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 15

5-7 p.m. Annual PRHS Alumni Pulled Pork dinner & Pie auction, PR Middle School cafeteria; net proceeds fund scholarships for graduating seniors from PRHS

Tuesday, April 18

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4:30-6 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, April 19

11 a.m. Rain story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge