Oregon State University

Local students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Andrew C. Easterling of Pea Ridge, working on his Post Baccalaureate in Finance at Oregon State University was one of the students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023.

A total of 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.