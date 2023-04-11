Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

City helps Wynne tornado victims

by Annette Beard | April 11, 2023 at 10:55 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES City Street Department superintendent Monte Keene and employees Aaron Clark and Hagen Schader headed to Wynne, Ark., about 3 a.m. Monday to deliver supplies collected by residents of Pea Ridge to aide tornado victims.

Items collected for the victims of the March 31 tornado that struck Wynne, Ark., were delivered Monday, April 10, by city Street Department employees.

Mayor Nathan See said the city residents donate many requesteditems and the trailer taken down this week was full. He said the city will also offer more assistance as city officials from Wynne communicate the need.

Street Department superintendent Monte Keene and employees Aaron Clark and Hagen Schader left about 3 a.m. Monday to deliver the supplies.

Print Headline: City helps Wynne tornado victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT