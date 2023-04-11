City helps Wynne tornado victims

Items collected for the victims of the March 31 tornado that struck Wynne, Ark., were delivered Monday, April 10, by city Street Department employees.

Mayor Nathan See said the city residents donate many requesteditems and the trailer taken down this week was full. He said the city will also offer more assistance as city officials from Wynne communicate the need.

Street Department superintendent Monte Keene and employees Aaron Clark and Hagen Schader left about 3 a.m. Monday to deliver the supplies.