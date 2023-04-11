Blackhawk Sports Roundup

Baseball
Wednesday, April 5
Pea Ridge 0 vs. Shiloh 14
Landen Long: 2B
Jaxon Stewart: 2.1 IP, 10 R, 6 ER, 5 K
Landen Long: 0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K
Carson Rockhold: 1 IP
Austin James: 1 IP, 1 K, 3 R, 3 ER
Friday, April 7
Pea Ridge @ Huntsville
Pitching
Gavin Dixon: 2.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 H, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP
Luke Vandermolen: 3.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 K
Hitting
Johnny Lyons: HBP, R
Carter Rockhold: Single, HBP
Carson Rockhold: Single
Landen Long: HBP, RBI
Softball
Thursday, April 6
Pea Ridge 4 @ Booneville 2
Zaylee Warden: 4 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit
Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing four hits, four walks, striking out 14.
Friday, April 7
at Huntsville
Pea Ridge 14 @ Huntsville 0
Zaylee Warden: 4 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RIB
Hope Konkler: 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit,
Emory Bowlin: 4 hits, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits,
Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI
Ashley Earley: 3 hits, 2 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Atleigh Gann: 2 run scored
Blaklie Leach: 1 run scored
Madison Knight: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one hit, no walks, striking out 19.