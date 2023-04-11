Blackhawk Sports Roundup

Baseball

Wednesday, April 5

Pea Ridge 0 vs. Shiloh 14

Landen Long: 2B

Jaxon Stewart: 2.1 IP, 10 R, 6 ER, 5 K

Landen Long: 0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K

Carson Rockhold: 1 IP

Austin James: 1 IP, 1 K, 3 R, 3 ER

Friday, April 7

Pea Ridge @ Huntsville

Pitching

Gavin Dixon: 2.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 H, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP

Luke Vandermolen: 3.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 K

Hitting

Johnny Lyons: HBP, R

Carter Rockhold: Single, HBP

Carson Rockhold: Single

Landen Long: HBP, RBI

Softball

Thursday, April 6

Pea Ridge 4 @ Booneville 2

Zaylee Warden: 4 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit

Ashlynn Short: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing four hits, four walks, striking out 14.

Friday, April 7

at Huntsville

Pea Ridge 14 @ Huntsville 0

Zaylee Warden: 4 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RIB

Hope Konkler: 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit,

Emory Bowlin: 4 hits, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits,

Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI

Ashley Earley: 3 hits, 2 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Atleigh Gann: 2 run scored

Blaklie Leach: 1 run scored

Madison Knight: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one hit, no walks, striking out 19.