Benton County Jail

Tuesday, April 4

4:17 p.m. Doreen Greene, 46, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

4:55 p.m. Brandon Michael White, 26, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole

6:33 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

9:37 p.m. Myka Kaylene Leach, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Wednesday, April 5

12:13 a.m. Ryan Scott Jackson, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole; aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance; child support enforcement

Friday, April 7

4:34 a.m. Tiffany Rene Lewis, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

12:20 p.m. Brittany Yerton, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, possession controlled substance; aggravated assault on correctional facility officer (knowing infected with deadly disease); fleeing; revocation of probation/parole; four contempt of court; driving with suspended or revoked driver's license; theft by receiving

5:10 p.m. Edwin Vazquez, 19, by BCSO, driving with suspended or revoked driver's license

9:26 p.m. Nancy Cox, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, theft of property

11:11 p.m. Jennifer Lynn Lankford, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Saturday, April 8

1:39 a.m. Patrick Adam Garmon, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole

2:01 a.m. Deter Lamar Brown, 49, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; littering

5:02 a.m. Zackery Allen Dutton, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police; aggravated assault on a family hour household member; contempt of court;

7:24 p.m. Jericho Lambert, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police; aggravated assault on a family/household. member; third-degree domestic battering; resisting an officer; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Sunday, April 9

3:17 a.m. Kevin Dennis Sanchez, 34, Tulsa, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; no trail lamps or reflectors

Monday, April 10

12:44 a.m. Robert Scott Melton, 54, Gateway, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; driving left of center; first drug driving under the influence; two possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

3:51 a.m. Benito Elvins, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, aggravated assault; first degree endangering the welfare of a minor