Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 28

Dawn's Homestyle Cooking, LLC

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Dishes stored in the handwashing sink. Raw bacon, eggs and hamburger stored over ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Raw meat stored over ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Some items in the walk-in cooler that were prepared or chopped yesterday were not date-marked. No asterisking beside the food items on the menu.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 28 -- Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge