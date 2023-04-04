Youth arrested for bomb threat

A juvenile was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the bomb threat sent by email to a Pea Ridge school official, according to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Parents of students were notified at 6 a.m. about the threat and told there was no evidence of a bomb. Many parents did not send their children to school, and school officials said attendance was about 45-50% of enrollment. Several students were checked out of school as the day progressed, with there being about 40% attendance in the afternoon, according to school officials.

"I want to compliment our officers for doing a great job dealing with the bomb threat sent by email to a school administrator late last night. The patrol division took quick action, working with school officials to thoroughly search every school building in the district, including every room, every desk, and every nook and cranny that might contain an explosive.

"This exhaustive search was completed before our school children started arriving on campus this morning, and nothing suspicious was discovered," Hahn said. "Officers also spent an abundance of time at all school campuses today."

"Simultaneously, our detectives went to work to identify the source of the emailed threat. With assistance from our partners with the F.B.I., we were able to determine the source of the email. This afternoon, Pea Ridge officers served a search warrant at a home in Pea Ridge. During this search warrant, we were able to recover several items of evidence related to the threat. There was ZERO evidence of any bomb-making material," Hahn said.

Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property is a Class C felony. The suspect, in this case, is a juvenile, so we are legally barred from releasing the suspect's name or more details regarding the case, Hahn said.