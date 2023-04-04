Turnout was good for Back the Blue kickball

Teams competing in the second annual Back the Blue Kickball Tournament Saturday were Balls and Dolls, Battlefield Wrestling, Too Legit to Kick, Beaver Legit to Kick, Beaver Lake Beavers, Straight Outta Retirement, One Kick Wonders, Bob Maloney Collision and Hose Draggers.

The tournament winner was Straight out of Retirement.

Chicken barbecue dinners were sold.

"We had chicken drumsticks donated by Tysons," said Scott Spivey, chairman of Pea Ridge Youth Sports, the sponsor.

In the first set of games, Battlefield Wrestling defeated Balls and Dolls; Too Legit to Kick defeated Beaver Lake Beavers; Straight Out of Retirement defeated One Kick Wonders; and Hose Draggers defeated bob Maloney Collision.

In the next round, Too Legit to Kick defeated Battlefield Wrestling; and Straight Out of Retirement defeated Hose Draggers sending Straight Out of Retirement to the championship game against Beaver Lake Beavers.

The tournament was sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports as a fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Police and Fire Departments. Spivey said the organization will present a check to the departments in the near future.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Eight teams signed up for the 2023 Back the Blue Kickball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, on the fields on Weston Street sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Scott Spivey.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Eight teams signed up for the 2023 Back the Blue Kickball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, on the fields on Weston Street sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Scott Spivey.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Eight teams signed up for the 2023 Back the Blue Kickball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, on the fields on Weston Street sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Scott Spivey.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Eight teams signed up for the 2023 Back the Blue Kickball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, on the fields on Weston Street sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Scott Spivey.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Eight teams signed up for the 2023 Back the Blue Kickball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, on the fields on Weston Street sponsored by Pea Ridge Youth Sports. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to Scott Spivey.

