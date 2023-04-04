Students volunteer in community

Sophomore students from Pea Ridge High School worked throughout the morning Tuesday, March 28, beautifying the community.

Using time that may have otherwise been lost instructional time, the students went to 10 different locations in the community raking, tilling, planting, picking up trash and painting benches, according to Pea Ridge High School principal Leonard Ogden.

The junior class was taking the ACT (American College Testing) Tuesday, Ogden said, keeping juniors and teachers busy.

"Trying to be efficient and pour back into our community," Ogden said was one reason for the community service day.

Students worked at the Pea Ridge Police and Fire Department stations, the City Park, the Pea Ridge National Military Park, cleaned up trash along Arkansas Highway 94 (West Pickens Road) from the high school past Blackjack Corner near the ball fields and between Walmart and Weston Street. Some sophomore students read to pre-kindergarten students, others volunteered at the Primary and Intermediate schools. Students painted benches at the City Park, worked in the lawn at Oak View Animal Clinic, at the Bike Trail Park and near the Bright Futures office. Some students also went to the Rogers Community Samaritan Center.

"I received lots of good feedback from the Pea Ridge National Military Park," Ogden said, expression delight in the students' behavior and work ethic.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomores from Pea Ridge High School spent several hours Tuesday morning volunteering their service beautifying the community.



