Spring Salsa Appetizer Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe Poe Collection

by From Staff Reports | April 4, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

Spring Salsa Appetizer

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

Poe Collection

2 c. cheese-flavored crackers, crushed

1 c. celery, chopped

1 c. bell pepper, chopped

1 c. onion, chopped

3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. paprika

2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

2 T. bread crumbs

1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1 c. salsa

Put the crackers in a buttered dish. Mix the rest of the ingredients except the salsa together. Put on top of the crackers. Top with the salsa and chill. (You can use a spring form pan and unmold.)

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

