Spring Salsa Appetizer
Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe
Poe Collection
2 c. cheese-flavored crackers, crushed
1 c. celery, chopped
1 c. bell pepper, chopped
1 c. onion, chopped
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. paprika
2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese
2 T. bread crumbs
1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
1 c. salsa
Put the crackers in a buttered dish. Mix the rest of the ingredients except the salsa together. Put on top of the crackers. Top with the salsa and chill. (You can use a spring form pan and unmold.)
