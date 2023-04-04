Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 14

Thursday, April 4, 1973

Clarence Ryan, who lives near the intersection of Ark. Hwy. 72 and U.S. Hwy. 62, showed off seven hailstones which measured an average of two inches in diameter. The hail fell Saturday.

The Pea Ridge School Board hired Perry Butcher of Rogers as the architect for the new school gym and for the addition of four to six classrooms at the elementary school.

A new laundry was being constructed on North Curtis Avenue by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wright. Progress was being made despite continuing rains that had hampered construction, farming and gardening in the area this past week.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 14

Wednesday, April 6, 1983

A low bid of $2,181 submitted by Associated Insurance Co., Rogers, was accepted by the Pea Ridge City Council for the city's insurance coverage at a special meeting called for that purpose Thursday evening, by Mayor Lester Hall.

The Pea Ridge Dist. 109 Board of Education met to act upon the contracts of Elementary School principal Doug Albertson and the elementary teachers for the coming year. Present were new superintendent Dr. James C. Carlton, retiring superintendent Roy Roe, and board members Kent Webb, Andy Buck, Kenneth Patterson, Ron Foster and Tony Fletcher Jr.

Pea Ridge art students Dani Dryden, Deborah Moore and David Milton won with their entries in the annual VFW Patriotic Art contest. Local artist Maxine Lee judged the entries. PRHS art teacher was Wanda Roe.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 14

Thursday, April 8, 1993

Two Pea Ridge men have bought 52 acres on which they plan to convert four turkey houses into the largest covered trade center in Arkansas for individuals to buy and sell. Joe Hart and Bob DuBois of Pea Ridge and Ron Schuessler of California, plan to operate the business under the name Otter Creek Trade Center. The property is just west of Patterson Road and overlooks Otter Creek and Patterson Road.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance will conduct Good Friday services beginning at 7 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and a community sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter at Pea Ridge City Park, according to Alliance president Anthony Baker.

Thursday night's Pea Ridge City Council meeting started off last week with the board reviewing a report from the Street Department. Mayor Mary Rogers announced that the personnel committee was was establishing was not finished, but she would have an announcement soon.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 14

Wednesday, April 2, 2003

The Pea Ridge School Board discussed the 30 applicants for superintendent its meeting Tuesday. Marvin Higginbottom, a former Pea Ridge superintendent, has been serving as interim since March 3, replacing Virgil Freeman, who resigned Feb. 27.

Pea Ridge Street Dept. superintendent David Guyll, and city employees Tommy Thompson and Nathan See filled planters in front of the City Park gates in preparation for flowers. Two dogwood trees were planted beside each gate.

Billie Jines, former owner and editor of Pea Ridge's newspaper and frequent contributor to The Times of Northeast Benton County, received the Golden 50 service award from the Arkansas Press Association at a banquet held in the Peabody Hotel in Little Rock.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 14

Wednesday, April 3, 2013

Gateway Mayor David White resigned April 1. He said he resigned for medical reasons.

Both Smith and Tinnin Streets in Pea Ridge will be widened this spring, according to Street Dept. superintendent Nathan See.

An ordinance establishing regulations for alcohol sales within the city was sent back to the city attorney for fine tuning. City Council members reviewed the draft of the ordinance that began with the Planning Commission last summer before the election that approved alcohol sales in Benton County