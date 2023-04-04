Reading is the key to writing

"I have written over 70 books for young readers," said author Bruce Hale, who described "young readers" as those from "rugrats up to tweens."

He said he has written picture books, chapter books and novels as well as work for hire, writing Danny and the Dinosaur books for the estate of the author.

"That is my very first book and I always love to show it to the kids to remind them that I didn't start out as a published author," Hale said.

He said Tarzan was the key for him.

"I didn't like reading before that," Hale said.

"My parents started reading to us and I fell in love with Tarzan. This stuff is great! This is what books are about it. I love it!" Hale said. "It turned me into a reader and that lead to my wanting to be a writer."

"For me, one of the things that made the biggest different in my life was discovering reading," Hale said. "It was only much later that I learned how important it is to be a good reader and how that leads to success in life -- better test scores, more empathy for other people...."

"That's why I travel all around the country, and actually all around the world -- to spread the word encouraging kids to read, to create and to dream big," Hale said.

He dreamt of being a children's book author when he was young, but admitted he'd forgotten about that by the time he went to college where he studied economics.

"At that point, I didn't know what I was going to do in life," he said, explaining that he was in his late 20s when he returned to his dream of writing. "I gutted it out. I submitted stories for eight and a half years."

"We are delighted that our students and teachers had this amazing opportunity to meet the very well-known author, Bruce Hale," said Shannon Brown, library media specialist at the Intermediate School.

"We have been preparing for this day for several months. The students had researched information about Bruce Hale and read a picture book by him in second quarter. In third quarter, our school read his book, "The Chameleon Wore Chartreuse," as part of the One School, One Book program. Our students were attentive and well-behaved as he shared his ideas about 'Dreaming Big!'"

"We are so grateful for this experience," Brown said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Intermediate School library media specialist Shannon Brown and author Bruce Hale exchanged super reader badges before his presentation Thursday, March 30.

