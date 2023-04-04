Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, April 10

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice and egg roll, steamed broccoli, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 11

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, oven baked fries, apple slices with caramel or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 12

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, biscuit, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 13

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, strawberry/banana, milk

Friday, April 14

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, oatmeal raisin cookie, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.