Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

12:27 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street in reference to a battery call. As a result of the investigation, on March 4, police arrested Joshua White, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with aggravated assault.

Friday, March 3

9:04 a.m. Police received a report of a student issuing threats. The student was suspended by the school. There were no criminal charges filed, due to lack of evidence.

Saturday, March 4

3:31 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited David Russell Brandon, 53, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless and prohibited driving. He was also issued a warrant by Rogers Police.

Wednesday, March 9

8:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jana Ranell Schodrowski, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and served a warrant.

Thursday, March 10

2:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Angela Carol Anderson, 59, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license.

Saturday, March 18

9:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Morgan Taylor Grant, 49, Bentonville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and driving left of center.

Sunday, March 19

6:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Emily Kathleen Meier, 27, Seligman, Mo., in connection with DWI; failure to stop at a stop sign; driving left of center; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended driver's license; and no liability insurance. The passenger, Sheldon Herring, 32, Garfield, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, March 20

9:04 a..m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone reportedly filing income taxes in her name. The complainant reported the incident to the Internal Revenue Service as well.

Tuesday, March 21

9:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market for a possible overdose. Police administered Narcan to an "unconscious, unresponsive" male found lying on the bathroom floor of the gas station. the male refused transport by ambulance. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the subject, Matthew D. Natividad, 36, Bentonville, and notified his probation officer of the incident and active felony arrest warrant.

Wednesday, March 22

1:15 p.m. A resident of Fayetteville reported that while he was in Pea Ridge he received calls and text messages from someone claiming he had tried to hire an escort from his company and he owed him $2,500 and threatening to send a "hit man" to his residence. Police advised he request extra patrol of his residence by the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction.

Thursday, March 23

1:49 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported she had purchased two Apple gift cards totalling $1,000 to purchase a camper off Facebook marketplace and later learned the ad was false. Police notified the police department in the city where the seller claimed to live.

Monday, March 27

9:19 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Riley Peninger, 27, Little Flock, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and defective/improper tail lamps.