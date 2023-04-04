Obituary for the April 5, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Minnie Lou Easley

Minnie Lou Easley, 76, of Rogers, Ark., died March 28, 2023, in Bentonville. She was born April 22, 1946, in Bear Creek Springs, Ark., to Charley Ancil Ferguson and Mary Bea Ellen Shackelford Ferguson.

She was a self-employed seamstress, nurse's aide and enjoyed sewing and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jackie Daryl Easley; son, Jackie Darrell Easley, Jr.; brothers, Dessie Burton, Jessie Green Berry, Charles Ross, Lonnie Web and Jackie Francis Ferguson; and sisters, Nina Dean Patton and Mary Bea Ellen Ferguson.

Survivors are her daughter, Martha Bea Ellen McMahon of Rogers; two sons, Johnny Lee Easley of Marmaduke, Ark., and Geoffery Alton Easley of Rogers; siblings, Marie Puckett of Siloam Springs, Ark., Leah Ferguson of Centerton, Ark., and Nellie Pearl Travis of Kodiak, Alaska; grandchildren, Patrick McMahon (Teala), Jason McMahon, Jessica Darhyl McMahon, Jody Easley, Lance Easley and Brair Easley; and great-grandchildren, Cameron McMahon and Katence Grace Amy.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, in First Baptist Church in Garfield.

