Lady Hawks defeat Lady Pioneers

by Annette Beard | April 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Freshman Atleigh Gann, No. 11, crossed home plate.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Freshman Atleigh Gann, No. 11, made it safely to third base.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, scored one run.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Senior Gracie McGarrah, No. 24, had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Freshman Hope Konkler, No. 6, had one hit and one run scored.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched the complete game allowing no runs on four hits, two walks and striking out 12.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Junior Callie Cooper, No. 25, was the catcher. She had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.

