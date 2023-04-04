Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Freshman Atleigh Gann, No. 11, crossed home plate.
Lady Hawks defeat Lady Pioneers
Freshman Atleigh Gann, No. 11, made it safely to third base.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, scored one run.
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Lady Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Senior Gracie McGarrah, No. 24, had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.
Senior Gracie McGarrah, No. 24, had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.
Freshman Hope Konkler, No. 6, had one hit and one run scored.
Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched the complete game allowing no runs on four hits, two walks and striking out 12.
Sophomore Emory Bowlin, No. 16, pitched the complete game allowing no runs on four hits, two walks and striking out 12.
Junior Callie Cooper, No. 25, was the catcher. She had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.
Print Headline: Lady Hawks defeat Lady Pioneers
