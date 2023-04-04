NWA outdoors: Kayak camp on a lake island or float a river, the outdoors is calling

Park seeks volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host volunteer information session at 9 a.m. Saturday. Prospective volunteers can learn about opportunities at the park and meet the staff and current volunteers. The park's new volunteer manual will be available for review.

Register for the event by contacting Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, [email protected] or call (479) 789-5009.

Roses win at Beaver Lake

Peyton and Cara Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held March 26 at Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 11.82 pounds.

Mike and Caitlyn Rose were second with four bass at 8.86 pounds. Their catch included a 5.37-pound largemouth. Kyle and Angie Woodriff placed third with four bass at 7.77 pounds.

Century mark for state parks

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks with a variety of activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

Trail maintenance will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with lunch served to volunteers. The Birds and Breakfast program about birds will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with free breakfast items provided. Exhibits and craft making for children will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music about nature performed by Jan and George Syrigos will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. A history of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Arkansas State Parks will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Trail maintenance volunteers should register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, [email protected] or call (479) 789-5009.

Pull invasives at park

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold an event to remove invasive plants from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers. Work will take place between Clark Pavilion and The Railyard bike park.

To volunteer, contact the alliance, [email protected] or (479) 750-8007.

Float the whole Buffalo

A free program, "Float the Whole Buffalo River" is set for 2 p.m. April 22 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about his trip floating 132 miles from Ponca to the Whiter River in one trip. He will explain in the one-hour program what the river is like in different sections, offer food ideas for multiday river trips, necessary items to pack, camping tips, safety and more. He will have his canoe and all the gear he took on the trip.

For details, call the nature center, (833) 356-0847.

Help at Kings River cleanup

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup on the river in Madison County at 8 a.m. April 22. Meet at Rockhouse Access in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. Trash bags and shuttles will be furnished. Go to kingsriverwatershed.org for more information.

Camp on an island

Lake Ouachita State Park near Hot Springs will host a kayak camping event at the lake April 22-23.

This overnight trip features a guided kayak trip to a shoreline campsite at an island on the lake. The camp-out also features catered meals and interpretive programming. Camping is allowed on Lake Ouachita islands because they are part of the Ouachita National Forest. Island camping is not allowed at Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs such as Beaver Lake.

Cost is $100 per person which includes three meals and snacks. A $25 deposit is required by April 15 to reserve a spot. A minimum of 10 people must register by that date for the trip to happen. Space is limited.

Guests may bring their own kayak and supplies or rent them from the park. Children age 6 and above are welcome. However, children under 12 years of age will be required to ride with an adult in a tandem boat.

For more information or to reserve a spot call (501) 293-3375.