Fire contained to kitchen

by Annette Beard | April 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department at a structure fire on O.D. Bancroft in Pea Ridge Saturday.

Pea Ridge firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department at a structure fire on O.D. Bancroft in Pea Ridge Saturday. The fire was contained to the kitchen.

