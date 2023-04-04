Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Whitney Ames, 37, harassment, guilty

Lane Steven Anders, 19, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, guilty; fleeing, nol prossed; minor in possession of alcohol, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Kathryn K. Andersen, 26, speeding, guilty

Robyn N. Bass, 26, battery - 3rd degree, nol prossed; disorderly conduct, guilty

Shelly D. Curtis, 46, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty

Bradley H. Dean, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty

Sandra K. Fletcher, 56, drove left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Wendy C. Kurtz, 53, assault on a family or household member - 3rd degree, guilty

Stephen Lee Lyons, 39, assault - 2nd degree, guilty; criminal mischief - 1st degree, guilty

Ricardo Ponce, 27, possession of a controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lori A. Stobaugh, 53, speeding, dismissed; drove left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Joshua D. Torrey, 38, driving while intoxicated, not guilty

Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; leaving the scene of an accident - property damage, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty