Clint Bowen is new fire chief

Clint Bowen is officially the fire chief of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.

Named interim fire chief in January, Bowen's interim status was removed this week, Mayor Nathan See said.

"He'll be here 20 hours a week ... like he was," See said, adding that he actually puts in about 35 hours a week. "I've seen a lot of production come out of his time here since January and I don't have any hesitation at all with him to keep doing what he's doing.

"I think a lot of it goes back to the leadership under neath him to keep things in place," See said.

"It's really part-time," See said, explaining that Bowen is providing excellent leadership and working diligently for the good of the department and community. The Fire Department is a combination department utilizing both full-time and volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel.

A battalion chief on the Rogers Fire Department, Bowen has a good working relationship with Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

"I like that Chief Jenkins cares about the future of Pea Ridge," See said, explaining that it helps to have that relationship with a "sister fire department."

Bowen began his career in the fire service a a volunteer with the Pea Ridge Fire Department in the mid-1990s.