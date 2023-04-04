Sign in
Building permits: March 2023

March 2023 by From Staff Reports | April 4, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

March 2023

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2508 Westbrook Loop^$2,894.99^$208,777

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2509 Westbrook Loop^#3,146.99^$309,603

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2507 Westbrook Loop^$2,966.99^$237,636

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2407 Lock Lane^$3,146.99^$309,603

Rausch Coleman Homes^2821 Reynolds St.^$2,959.99^$234,255

Rausch Coleman Homes^2820 Gorman St.^$2,929.99^$222,180

Rausch Coleman Homes^2821 Gorman St.^$2,886.99^$205,637

Cox Development, LLC^2108 Flynn St.^$761^$214,935

Cox Development, LLC^2104 Flynn St.^$738^$205,275

Cox Development, LLC^2100 Flynn St.^$738^$205,275

Cox Development, LLC^2016 Flynn St.^$761^$214,936

Cox Development, LLC^2012 Flynn St.^$738^$205,275

Bauman Construction, LLC^113 Dobson St.^$1,073^$339,549

Rausch Coleman Homes^2590 Chittick St.^$2,954.99^$232,202

Rausch Coleman Homes^2570 Chittick St.^$2,884.99^$204,551

Rausch Coleman Homes^2566 Chittick St.^$2,939.99^$226,889

Rausch Coleman Homes^2562 Chittick St.^$2,856.99^$193,200

Kevin Felgenhauer^1720 Booker Circle^$941^$286,419

Southern Brothers Construction^837 Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^$515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^713 Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^$515,844

Constellation Properties^2101 Dobbs St.^$818^$237,636

Constellation Properties^2109 Dobbs St.^$888^$265,167

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^848 Robinson St.^$588^$145,021

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^836 Robinson St.^$588^$145,021

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2521 Westbrook Loop^$1,011^$314,312

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2519 Westbrook Loop^$756^$0

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2517 Westbrook Loop^$756^$212,520

^Total Permits for Type:^27

Total Fees For Type:^$46,702.89

Total Const. Value For Type:^$6,607,562

Print Headline: Building permits

