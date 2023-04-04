Blackhawk sports roundup

Tuesday, March 29

Gentry 0 at Pea Ridge 9

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 sac bunt

Ashley Earley: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 runs on four hits, two walks, striking out 12.

Blackhawks improve to 6-3, 1-0 in conference.

River City Rumble in Van Buren

Friday, March 31

Game 1

Pea Ridge 3 vs. Greenwood 6

Hope Konkler: 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Abigail Rogers: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Abigail Rogers pitched complete game three and a half innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits, 0 walks, striking out seven.

Game 2

Benton 0 vs. Pea Ridge 4

Zaylee Warden: 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit

Gracie McGarrah: 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailey Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored

River City Rumble in Van Buren

Saturday, April 1

Pea Ridge 5 vs. Maumelle 2

Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper 1 RBI

Gracie McGarrah 2 hits, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hailee Willey 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler pitch 1 2/3 allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, 3 walks striking out 4. Abigail Rogers picked up the win pitching 2 1/3 innings allowing 0 runs on 2 hits, 0 walks, striking out 4

Pea Ridge 5 vs. Atkins 6 - ITB extra innings

Zaylee Warden: 1 hit

Hope Konkler: 1 hit

Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit

Hailee Willey: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, nine strike outs and seven hits in five innings.

Baseball

Friday, March 31

Pea Ridge 8 at Farmington 13

Logan Long: 2 1B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Carson Rockhold: 3 BB, 2 R

Carter Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 R, 1 RBI

Landen Long: 2 1B, 1 Sac Fly 1 BB, 2 RBI

Luke Vandermolen: 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 HBP, 2 R, 5.1 innings pitched, 5 K