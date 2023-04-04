Blackhawk sports roundup

Tuesday, March 29
Gentry 0 at Pea Ridge 9
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 sac bunt
Ashley Earley: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 runs on four hits, two walks, striking out 12.
Blackhawks improve to 6-3, 1-0 in conference.
River City Rumble in Van Buren
Friday, March 31
Game 1
Pea Ridge 3 vs. Greenwood 6
Hope Konkler: 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Abigail Rogers: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Abigail Rogers pitched complete game three and a half innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits, 0 walks, striking out seven.
Game 2
Benton 0 vs. Pea Ridge 4
Zaylee Warden: 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit
Gracie McGarrah: 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailey Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored
River City Rumble in Van Buren
Saturday, April 1
Pea Ridge 5 vs. Maumelle 2
Zaylee Warden 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Callie Cooper 1 RBI
Gracie McGarrah 2 hits, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hailee Willey 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler pitch 1 2/3 allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, 3 walks striking out 4. Abigail Rogers picked up the win pitching 2 1/3 innings allowing 0 runs on 2 hits, 0 walks, striking out 4
Pea Ridge 5 vs. Atkins 6 - ITB extra innings
Zaylee Warden: 1 hit
Hope Konkler: 1 hit
Rebekah Konkler: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit
Hailee Willey: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, nine strike outs and seven hits in five innings.
Baseball
Friday, March 31
Pea Ridge 8 at Farmington 13
Logan Long: 2 1B, 1 R, 2 RBI
Carson Rockhold: 3 BB, 2 R
Carter Rockhold: 2 1B, 2 R, 1 RBI
Landen Long: 2 1B, 1 Sac Fly 1 BB, 2 RBI
Luke Vandermolen: 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 HBP, 2 R, 5.1 innings pitched, 5 K