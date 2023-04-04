Blackhawk Cheer awards presented

Awards were presented to Blackhawk cheerleaders at a recent awards ceremony. Awards and the recipients were:
Varsity Competition Team Awards
Best Jumps: Lacy Williams
Best Overall Tumbler: Mya Lundy
Best Overall Stunt: Hayley Phillips
Beastie Base: Katie Jones
Best Back Spot: Conner Walker
Top Flyer: Hayley Phillips
Most Spirited: Lacy Williams
Most Improved: Ava Biffany
New Comer of the Year: Conner Walker
Blackhawk Heart Award: Ava Biffany
Key Contributor: Hannah See
Leadership: Lacy Williams
MVP: Hayley Phillips
2022 All-State: Lacy Williams
Jr. High Competition Team Awards
Best Jumps: Gracyn Hurst
Best Overall Tumbler: Bridget Clark
Overall Stunt: Lana Bounds
Beastie Base: Carsyn Coleman
Best Back Spot: Karson Peyton
Top Flyer: Lana Bounds
Most Spirited: Carsyn Coleman
Most Improved: Eleni Klingman
Newcomer: Lana Bounds
Blackhawk Heart: Carsyn Coleman
Leadership: Savannah Young
MVP: Carsyn Coleman
Seventh-grade Sideline Awards
Best Jumps: Alivia Kerley
Overall Best Tumbler: Eleni Klingman
Beastie Base: Lauryn Williams
Best Backspot: Patience Evans
Top Flyer: Lana Bounds
Overall Stunt: Lana Bounds
Most Improved: Channing Lipscomb
Most Spirited: Lauryn Williams
Newcomer of the Year: Jayla Henson
Blackhawk Heart: Bailey Rathgeber
Gumby Award: Jayla Henson
Hustle Award: Nicole Winn
Life of the Party: Jayla Henson
Most Dramatic: Nicole Wynn
Most Punctual: Nicole Wynn
Showmanship: Lauryn Williams
Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Patience Evans
Most Versatile: Eleni Klingman
Most Reliable: Patience Evans
Hardest Worker: Patience Evans
Most Forgetful: Alivia Kerley
Most Energetic: Channing Lipscomb
Encourager: Lauryn Williams
Fearless: Lana Bounds
Endurance: Lana Bounds
Role Model: Lauryn Williams
Teamwork: Bailey Rathgeber
Coach's Sidekick: Jayla Henson
Sidelline Superstar: Lauryn Williams
Leadership: Nicole Winn
Leadership: Bailey Rathgeber
MVP: Eleni Klingman
Jr. High Sideline Awards
Best Back Handspring: Mya Lundy
Best Tuck: Mya Lundy
Gumby Award: MacKenzie Chaffin
Hustle Award: Gracyn Hurst
Life of the Party: Andy Roberts
Most Dramatic: Andy Roberts
Most Punctual: Bristol Honn
Showmanship: Carsyn Coleman
Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Savannah Young
Most Versatile: Savannah Young
Most Reliable: Hailey Snarr
Hardest Worker: Hayley Phillips
Most Forgetful: Andy Roberts
Most Energetic: Bridget Clark
Encourager: Carsyn Coleman
Fearless: Hailey Snarr
Endurance: Savannah Young
Role Model: Hailey Snarr
Teamwork: Hayley Phillips
Coach's Sidekick: Hayley Phillips
Sideline Superstar: Carsyn Coleman
Leadership: Hayley Phillips
Leadership: Kenna Keene
Leadership: Mya Lundy
MVP: Hayley Phillips
Varsity Sideline Awards
Best Back Handspring: Kennedy Williams
Best Tuck: Kennedy Williams
Gumby Award Kennedy Williams
Hustle Award: Lacy Williams
Life of the Party: Katie Jones
Most Dramatic: Natalie Graham
Most Punctual: Hannah See
Showmanship: Lacy Williams
Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Elise Kelley
Most Versatile: Ava Biffany
Most Reliable: McKyah Lipscomb
Hardest Worker: Macy Trammell
Most Forgetful: Liem Taylor
Most Energetic: Kat Lee
Encourager: Miley Humphrey
Fearless: Ava Biffany
Endurance: Taet Piper
Role Model: Hannah See
Teamwork: Hannah See
Coach's Sidekick: Hannah See
Sideline Superstar: Kat Lee
Sideline Superstar: Lacy Williams
Leadership: Lacy Williams
Leadership: McKyah Lipscomb
Leadership: Katie Jones
Leadership: Hannah See
Leadership: Miley Humphrey
MVP: Lacy Williams