Blackhawk Cheer awards presented

Awards were presented to Blackhawk cheerleaders at a recent awards ceremony. Awards and the recipients were:

Varsity Competition Team Awards

Best Jumps: Lacy Williams

Best Overall Tumbler: Mya Lundy

Best Overall Stunt: Hayley Phillips

Beastie Base: Katie Jones

Best Back Spot: Conner Walker

Top Flyer: Hayley Phillips

Most Spirited: Lacy Williams

Most Improved: Ava Biffany

New Comer of the Year: Conner Walker

Blackhawk Heart Award: Ava Biffany

Key Contributor: Hannah See

Leadership: Lacy Williams

MVP: Hayley Phillips

2022 All-State: Lacy Williams

Jr. High Competition Team Awards

Best Jumps: Gracyn Hurst

Best Overall Tumbler: Bridget Clark

Overall Stunt: Lana Bounds

Beastie Base: Carsyn Coleman

Best Back Spot: Karson Peyton

Top Flyer: Lana Bounds

Most Spirited: Carsyn Coleman

Most Improved: Eleni Klingman

Newcomer: Lana Bounds

Blackhawk Heart: Carsyn Coleman

Leadership: Savannah Young

MVP: Carsyn Coleman

Seventh-grade Sideline Awards

Best Jumps: Alivia Kerley

Overall Best Tumbler: Eleni Klingman

Beastie Base: Lauryn Williams

Best Backspot: Patience Evans

Top Flyer: Lana Bounds

Overall Stunt: Lana Bounds

Most Improved: Channing Lipscomb

Most Spirited: Lauryn Williams

Newcomer of the Year: Jayla Henson

Blackhawk Heart: Bailey Rathgeber

Gumby Award: Jayla Henson

Hustle Award: Nicole Winn

Life of the Party: Jayla Henson

Most Dramatic: Nicole Wynn

Most Punctual: Nicole Wynn

Showmanship: Lauryn Williams

Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Patience Evans

Most Versatile: Eleni Klingman

Most Reliable: Patience Evans

Hardest Worker: Patience Evans

Most Forgetful: Alivia Kerley

Most Energetic: Channing Lipscomb

Encourager: Lauryn Williams

Fearless: Lana Bounds

Endurance: Lana Bounds

Role Model: Lauryn Williams

Teamwork: Bailey Rathgeber

Coach's Sidekick: Jayla Henson

Sidelline Superstar: Lauryn Williams

Leadership: Nicole Winn

Leadership: Bailey Rathgeber

MVP: Eleni Klingman

Jr. High Sideline Awards

Best Back Handspring: Mya Lundy

Best Tuck: Mya Lundy

Gumby Award: MacKenzie Chaffin

Hustle Award: Gracyn Hurst

Life of the Party: Andy Roberts

Most Dramatic: Andy Roberts

Most Punctual: Bristol Honn

Showmanship: Carsyn Coleman

Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Savannah Young

Most Versatile: Savannah Young

Most Reliable: Hailey Snarr

Hardest Worker: Hayley Phillips

Most Forgetful: Andy Roberts

Most Energetic: Bridget Clark

Encourager: Carsyn Coleman

Fearless: Hailey Snarr

Endurance: Savannah Young

Role Model: Hailey Snarr

Teamwork: Hayley Phillips

Coach's Sidekick: Hayley Phillips

Sideline Superstar: Carsyn Coleman

Leadership: Hayley Phillips

Leadership: Kenna Keene

Leadership: Mya Lundy

MVP: Hayley Phillips

Varsity Sideline Awards

Best Back Handspring: Kennedy Williams

Best Tuck: Kennedy Williams

Gumby Award Kennedy Williams

Hustle Award: Lacy Williams

Life of the Party: Katie Jones

Most Dramatic: Natalie Graham

Most Punctual: Hannah See

Showmanship: Lacy Williams

Triple "A" (Awesome Attitude Award): Elise Kelley

Most Versatile: Ava Biffany

Most Reliable: McKyah Lipscomb

Hardest Worker: Macy Trammell

Most Forgetful: Liem Taylor

Most Energetic: Kat Lee

Encourager: Miley Humphrey

Fearless: Ava Biffany

Endurance: Taet Piper

Role Model: Hannah See

Teamwork: Hannah See

Coach's Sidekick: Hannah See

Sideline Superstar: Kat Lee

Sideline Superstar: Lacy Williams

Leadership: Lacy Williams

Leadership: McKyah Lipscomb

Leadership: Katie Jones

Leadership: Hannah See

Leadership: Miley Humphrey

MVP: Lacy Williams