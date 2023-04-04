Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Junior Gavin Dixon, No. 25, pitched for the Pea Ridge Blackhawks when they hosted the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Blackhawk baseball hosts Pioneers
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Carter Rockhold, No. 22, watched the ball carefully when at bat when the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Carter Rockhold, No. 22, tags the Gentry runner at home plate during the Pea Ridge Blackhawks game against the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Carter Rockhold, No. 22, looks to the coach for a sign during the Pea Ridge Blackhawks game against the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Blackhawk runner slid back to first base just ahead of the ball in the game hosted by the Blackhawks against the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
