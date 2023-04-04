Benton County Jail

Monday, March 27

4:56 p.m. Adam Wayne Worthen, 46, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

Tuesday, March 28

4:51 p.m. Ronnie Green, 72, Garfield,

10:17 p.m. Michael A. Selee, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; contempt of court

Wednesday, March 29

10:09 a.m. Daniel Lee Eversole, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt; failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole

Thursday, March 30

5:19 p.m. Yanick Padilla, 41, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

Friday, March 31

12:45 a.m. Amanda Marie Whitney, 44, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

3:34 a.m. Heidi A. Fredrickson, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

12:36 p.m. Jayme Gamblin, 39, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, fraudulent use of a credit card; theft by receiving

4 p.m. Reginald Larue Baker, 35, Seligman, Mo., by Washington County Sheriff's Office, capital murder or attempted murder

Saturday, April 1

8:40 p.m. Lawrence Napier, Garfield, 42, by BCSO, failure to appear

10:34 p.m. Jose Campos, 27, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container; no driver's license; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Sunday, April 2

10:34 pm. James Dixon, 57, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; no trail lamps or reflectors; possession drug paraphernalia