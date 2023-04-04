Be a part of the goodness, not a detractor or fearmonger

Never say "never."

When we read of tragedies, we sometimes think that those kind of events will never happen in a little town like Pea Ridge, which is no longer little comparatively.

A recent bomb threat sent by email to a school official is a reminder that tragedy is not confined to metropolitan areas. Just consider some of the events over the past few years (not to mention weeks).

Several Pea Ridge Police officers as well as school administrators spent the hours after midnight, while most of us were sleeping soundly, safely in our beds, searching the buildings and property of the school district.

All of those men and women were still on duty after daybreak greeting the children who did come to school, being a visible presence of reassurance and security.

Yet, the keyboard warriors still wrote on social media condemning, criticizing the police and school officials for not canceling classes.

There were several people who commended the police and school officials, thanking them for their diligence, but far more complained.

More than half of the students enrolled in the Pea Ridge Schools were absent Monday even after both police and school officials declared the campuses safe.

The students who did attend found half-empty classrooms.

We can not guarantee our own safety or the safety of our loved ones.

We are not all-powerful. We can take precautions such as locking our homes, wearing seat belts, driving the speed limit, avoiding dangerous situations, but accidents and tragedies still happen.

Each of us probably know of a freak accident that cost someone their life.

We can not avoid all pain, all trials. But, we can work together to create a safe, caring environment in which to live and rear our families.

The face of Pea Ridge has changed. No longer are we all related and all multi-generational descendants from the farmers and shopkeepers who lived here 60 years ago. Some people have moved here from large cities, seeking the calmer life of a small town. Many people say they moved here for the smaller school system.

No longer are there 20 to 30 students per grade. No longer does every teacher know every child. But, the hometown atmosphere is still here with teachers who care about the students and spend their time and energy instructing and counseling them.

In the past 30 years, the police department has grown phenomenally, as has the city's population. But, every one of the officers works to know the people in town, the students at the schools and to be helpful and serve thanks to genuine caring, humble leadership.

But, this we have in common -- we choose to call Pea Ridge home.

Individually, we can be kind, caring, thoughtful neighbors.

Collectively, we can serve and minister to one another.

Thank you to each of the people who serve our community, our schools, our city! Too often, your service is not lauded, is unseen. It's value may be unnoticed, but it makes a difference.

Do not take the goodness for granted. Be a part of adding to it.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters with another grandson due this summer. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]