Police called in after bomb threat at Pea Ridge schools

Pea Ridge Police spent the hours before dawn Monday thoroughly searching every building in the Pea Ridge School District after being notified a bomb threat had been sent to a school official.

By 6 a.m., parents of students in the district were notified by school officials of the incident and told that additional police presence would be on the five campuses Monday.

"On April 2, 2023, just before midnight, the Pea Ridge Police Department was made aware of an emailed bomb threat made toward the Pea Ridge School District sent to administration staff," according to a press release by the Police Department.

"No particular school was named as a target. The email itself presented with low credibility, however, we take every such threat seriously. As a result, off-duty personnel were called in to assist with a search of every school and found nothing suspicious.

"Due to the incident and an abundance of caution, the police department will have an extra presence at our schools throughout the day. If citizens see anything or anyone suspicious, we encourage them to report it through our dispatch center at (479) 451-8220 or call 9-1-1 if it appears there is an immediate danger," wrote Lt. John Langham, public information officer.

School officials notified police immediately after receiving the email, according to school superintendent Keith Martin, who said school officials will continue to work with law enforcement as the threat is investigated.

"We appreciate you trusting us with your children. We make every effort to provide a safe and caring environment for everyone," Martin said.



