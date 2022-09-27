VFW, Beta Alpha cook for St. Jude’s

Members of Beta Alpha and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge, joined forces cooking and selling chicken Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, as a fundraiser.
VFW, Beta Alpha cook for St. Jude’sby Annette Beard | September 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of Beta Alpha and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge, joined forces cooking and selling chicken Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, as a fundraiser. Norm Keene with the VFW checks on the chicken in the grill to give some to a Beta Alpha member for a customer.
