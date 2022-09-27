Sign in
VFW, Beta Alpha cook for St. Jude’s

by Annette Beard | September 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of Beta Alpha and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge, joined forces cooking and selling chicken Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, as a fundraiser. Norm Keene with the VFW checks on the chicken in the grill to give some to a Beta Alpha member for a customer.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of Beta Alpha and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge, joined forces cooking and selling chicken Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, as a fundraiser. Beta Alpha member Sandy Escue and Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis ask people to stop by and buy chicken and support the sorority's support of St. Jude.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of Beta Alpha and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, Pea Ridge, joined forces cooking and selling chicken Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, as a fundraiser. John Vincent with the VFW checks the chicken as a Beta Alpha member holds a sign encouraging people to stop by for chicken.

