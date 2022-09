Spears crowned Homecoming Queen 2022

Senior Sydney Spears was named Homecoming Queen for 2022 during Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23.

The 17-year-old daughter of Jared and Emily Spears, Miss Spears has been in Pea Ridge schools since the seventh grade. She is on the Lady Blackhawks volleyball team and the basketball team.

She was escorted by Mason Harling.

She was crowned by former Homecoming queen Paige Brown.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming Queen 2022 Sydney Spears poses with attendants Jaxon Edwards and Josie Kate Jacobs Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The Homecoming court for 2022, from left 2021 queen Paige Brown, Alyssa Jamison, Zoey Daugherty, Hannah Cline, 2022 Queen Sydney Spears, Addison Power, Nayra Torres, and McKyah Lipscomb. Attendants, in front, were Jaxon Edwards and Josie Kate Jacobs.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming queen 2021 Paige Brown with 2022 attendants Josie Kate Jacobs and Jaxon Edwards



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid McKyah Lipscomb and escort, Evan Anderson



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid Ally Jamison and escort, Andrew Shackleford



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid Addi Power and escort, Kayden Rains



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid Hannah Cline and escort, Payton Knox Upton