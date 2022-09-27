Seniors advised by police

Several people attended the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Several people attended the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, as Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham counseled attendees about scam phone calls. Hosted by Benton County S.A.L.T., the Pea Ridge Police Department and Benton County Emergency Management the lunch and learn was held at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, and addressed avoiding scams, being smart with money and preparing for winter weather.
