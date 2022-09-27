Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 39

Thursday, Sept. 28, 1972

The filing deadline for municipal candidates passed Friday and found all five incumbents in Pea Ridge unopposed for their same offices for another term. They are recorder Fred McKinney; aldermen Daryle Greene, Dean Messer, Lee Otis Hall and Jerry D. Wilkerson.

Mrs. Fred (Golda) Calvin was named by fellow members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission as the first chairman. Ralph Miller, a former mayor, was named vice chairman. Robert Holmes, historian at the Pea Ridge National Military Park, was named secretary-treasurer. Other members of the five-member commission were Jerry Wilkerson and Jay Hale.

Mrs. J.T. Webb of Pea Ridge was found beaten, bound and tied to a tree. She was lured to an area east of Avoca by a telephone caller telling her husband had car trouble and needed her help.

Miss Debra Easley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Easley, was named first runner up at the Miss Benton County pageant last week during the county fair.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1982

The Pea Ridge District 109 School Board Monday appointed a math textbook adoption committee, approved a sign-out agreement for band instruments and admitted three out-of-district students and one transfer student.

A helicopter hunt for marijuana patches in eastern Benton County Thursday revealed no marijuana in the area, but two stolen items were found, Benton County Sheriff Don Rystrom reported.

Homecoming Queen candidates for the 1982 Blackhawk Homecoming festivities were Terri Wright, Michelle Collins, Dani Dryden, Tammy Raymer, Lora Jones, Gail Dean, Margo Cloud and DeAnn Carlson. Homecoming Queen Tammy Raymer was escorted by Fred Yochum and Doyle McBurnett.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 39

Thursday, Oct. 1, 1992

A Pea Ridge man said he will open a donut shop in the Battlefield Center the first or second week of October. Lewis Fitzgerald, owner of Fitzgerald Auction, said the shop will be Battlefield Donuts.

The tour road at Pea Ridge National Military Park will undergo rehabilitation this winter concentrating on areas that have been damaged by ground water.

Pea Ridge firemen recently held a fire drill at Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2002

Residents north of Pea Ridge should soon have improved fire protection with the addition of a substation, but not as soon as originally thought. Although the City Council approved bids to build a 40- by 40-feet metal building with two truck bays at Tuesday's meeting, problems with bids mean the whole bid process will have to be redone, according to Fire Chief Frank Rizzio.

The Pea Ridge Parks and Recreation Commission members have jumped into high gear as the date for this year's Mule Jump is fast approaching.

Homecoming festivities at Pea Ridge High School are under way this week. Student Council sponsor David Wentz said each day of the week has a theme.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 39

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012

As red as some of his pumpkins, the round-faced farmer punctuates his statements with chuckles. Dressed in an orange shirt and shoes and faded blue-denim overalls, with a straw hat atop his head protecting him from the sun, Dennis McGarrah jovially visits with the children visiting his pumpkin patch.

Sewer rates will increase following both a public hearing and the adoption of an ordinance by the City Council.

One man is dead and one woman injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Ark. Hwy. 94 north of town just south of White Oak Ridge Road.