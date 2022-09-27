Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Oct. 3
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Fish sticks with tartar sauce, Northern beans, tator tots, corn bread, orange slices or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, baby carrots with ranch, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Chicken waffles, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, apple slices or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
