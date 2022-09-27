Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Sept. 1

4:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market for a possible assault. As a result of the investigation, police issued a no-trespass warning to David Link Childers, 54, Rogers, and received a warrant to cite him in connection with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Sept. 12

9:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Fox Spur for an overdose. As a result of the investigation, police cited Clayton Starner, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Charles Kalen Eldred, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstructing governmental operations. Starner was treated by Pea Ridge emergency medical technicians and declined going to the hospital.