Obituaries for the Sept. 28, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

James Conrad Dixon, Sr.

James Conrad Dixon, Sr., 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Baton Rouge, La., to Johnny Freddy Dixon, Sr. and Estelle Louise Jeffries Dixon.

He moved to the area in 1987 to make his home and married Mary Frances Smith on Sept. 9, 2000. He worked for PLP in Rogers and Pea Ridge schools as a custodian. He enjoyed yardwork, bowling, wrestling on TV and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Joseph Charles Dixon (James' identical twin) and Dickie Dixon.

Survivors are his wife, Mary Francis Dixon; three children, James C. Dixon, Jr., Michael Dixon and Tammy Landis (Mark), all of Pea Ridge; siblings, Margaret Rojas of Rogers, Peggy Hampton of Florida and Pat Rivett (Ronnie) of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren, Stephanie Week, Karen Amos, Jason Shelton, Katrina Dixon, Christopher Dixon, Zachary Dixon, Eric Landis, Kristen Stee, Melissa James and Caliber Landis; and great-grandchildren, Galina Landis, Clyde Landis, Adrian Stee, Oliva Stee, Loki Stee and Rowan James.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mark Timothy Ellzey

Mark Timothy Ellzey, 44, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 6, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice. He was born March 2, 1978, in DeQueen, Ark., to Andrew Ellzey and Kendra Bell Ellzey.

He was preceded in death by one son, Tyler Scott Ellzey.

Survivors are his sons, Sean and Hunter Ellzey; father, Andrew Ellzey; mother, Kendra Williamson; sister, Cindy Ellzey Rossetti; stepsister, Carrie Jackson Wright; stepmother, Debra Ellzey; and grandmother, Wanda Ellzey.

Memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Private internment will be in the Twelve Corners Cemetery, Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock in memory of Tyler Scott Ellzey or Special Olympics of Arkansas.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.