Lady Hawks continue winning

Tuesday, Sept. 20
@ Clarksville
JV (25-15, 25-9)
• Emory Bowlin^2 aces
• Maddie Cline^1 ace, 6 kills
• Addie Elrod^1 ace
• Natalie Graham^2 kills
• Kourtney Kougl^2 kills
• McKyah Lipscomb^2 kills
• Addie Power^1 ace
• Hailee Willey^1 ace, 2 kills
• Lucy Vincent^5 aces
Varsity (25-13, 25-9, 25-9)
• Trinity Fox^2 kills
• Kasey Goldberg^2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block
• Natalie Graham^1 kill
• Olivia Labriola^3 aces
• Kayla Madsen^2 kills
• Kayleigh Mathis^1 block
• Sydney Spears^3 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks
• Leah Telgemeier^6 aces, 1 block
Thursday, Sept. 22
vs. Farmington
JV (7-25, 18-25)
• Maddie Cline^1 kill
• Addie Elrod^1 kill
• Natalie Graham^2 kills
• Laney Heckman^1 kill
• Kourtney Kougl^1 kill
• McKyah Lipscomb^1 kill
• Hailee Willey^2 kill
• Lucy Vincent^1 ace
Varsity (27-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-23)
• Trinity Fox^5 kills, 1 block
• Kasey Goldberg^3 aces, 14 kills
• Olivia Labriola^4 aces
• Kayla Madsen^1 ace, 1 kill
• Kayleigh Mathis^3 kills
• Maddie Peterson^2 kills
• Kyleigh Pruitt^1 ace
• Sydney Spears^5 aces, 23 kills, 6 blocks
• Leah Telgemeier^2 aces
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, prepares to hit the ball while team mate Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, is prepared to react during the game Thursday against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Sophomore Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, reacts to the ball during the third game Thursday, Sept. 22, in Pea Ridge against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Senior Sydney Spears, No. 11, pushes the ball back across the net Thursday, Sept. 22, in the game against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Senior Sydney Spears, No. 11, rises to hit the ball back across the net Thursday, Sept. 22, in the game against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Senior libero Maddie Peterson, No. 4, prepares to return the volley Thursday in the third game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals.
For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Junior Trinity Fox, No. 8, leaps to return the volley Thursday in the third game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.