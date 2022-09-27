Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Hawks continue winning

by From Staff Reports | September 27, 2022 at 8:10 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, prepares to return the volley Thursday in the third game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

@ Clarksville

JV (25-15, 25-9)

• Emory Bowlin^2 aces

• Maddie Cline^1 ace, 6 kills

• Addie Elrod^1 ace

• Natalie Graham^2 kills

• Kourtney Kougl^2 kills

• McKyah Lipscomb^2 kills

• Addie Power^1 ace

• Hailee Willey^1 ace, 2 kills

• Lucy Vincent^5 aces

Varsity (25-13, 25-9, 25-9)

• Trinity Fox^2 kills

• Kasey Goldberg^2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block

• Natalie Graham^1 kill

• Olivia Labriola^3 aces

• Kayla Madsen^2 kills

• Kayleigh Mathis^1 block

• Sydney Spears^3 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks

• Leah Telgemeier^6 aces, 1 block

Thursday, Sept. 22

vs. Farmington

JV (7-25, 18-25)

• Maddie Cline^1 kill

• Addie Elrod^1 kill

• Natalie Graham^2 kills

• Laney Heckman^1 kill

• Kourtney Kougl^1 kill

• McKyah Lipscomb^1 kill

• Hailee Willey^2 kill

• Lucy Vincent^1 ace

Varsity (27-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-23)

• Trinity Fox^5 kills, 1 block

• Kasey Goldberg^3 aces, 14 kills

• Olivia Labriola^4 aces

• Kayla Madsen^1 ace, 1 kill

• Kayleigh Mathis^3 kills

• Maddie Peterson^2 kills

• Kyleigh Pruitt^1 ace

• Sydney Spears^5 aces, 23 kills, 6 blocks

• Leah Telgemeier^2 aces

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, prepares to hit the ball while team mate Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, is prepared to react during the game Thursday against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, reacts to the ball during the third game Thursday, Sept. 22, in Pea Ridge against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Sydney Spears, No. 11, pushes the ball back across the net Thursday, Sept. 22, in the game against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Sydney Spears, No. 11, rises to hit the ball back across the net Thursday, Sept. 22, in the game against the Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior libero Maddie Peterson, No. 4, prepares to return the volley Thursday in the third game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Trinity Fox, No. 8, leaps to return the volley Thursday in the third game against the Farmington Lady Cardinals. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Lady Hawks continue winning

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT