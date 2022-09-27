Homecoming Parade elicits excitement
Homecoming Parade elicits excitementby Annette Beard | September 27, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Malichi Cheatwood, 4, son of Devon and Sydney Cheatwood, and Noah Dixon, son of Sarah and Thomas Dixon, were two of the many people enjoying the Pea Ridge Blackhawk Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
