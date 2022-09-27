TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sydney Spears was crowned Homecoming Queen by Paige Brown, the 2021 Homecoming Queen, as her escort, Mason Harling, and attendants Josie Kate Jacobs and Jaxon Edwards looked on.

Print Headline: Homecoming celebrated

