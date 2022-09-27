Farm land rezoned

Thirty acres on East Arkansas Highway 72 was rezoned from agricultural to residential (R-2) by the City Council Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the regular meeting. The land, owned by Kinny Creek Development, is adjacent to property already zoned R2 and was approved for rezoning by the Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Council members also approved the dedication of fixed assets from Pedigree Place, a development on Weston Street. Assets include water and sewer lines including a fire hydrant. Water Department superintendent Ken Hayes told the council the project was "good to go" from his perspective.

In other business, the council approved:

• Surplussing three items for the Fire Department including an AED and two thermal imaging cameras; and

• A resolution to levy ad valorem taxes for the city.

"It's the same resolution we do every year," Mayor Jackie Crabtree told the council members. The 2023 property tax levy is 5 mills.