Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 28

11 a.m. Fall Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more

5 p.m. Adult Book Club, 18 years of age and older, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

7 p.m. Intermediate Spanish-English conversation group, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, Sept. 30

Closed Pea Ridge Community Library, for staff training day

Saturday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. Pea Ridge Band Boosters Chicken in the Ditch, corner of Weston Street and Pickens Road

10 a.m. Pea Ridge National Military Park program on Gen. U.S. Grant, PRNMP

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

7 p.m. Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, Weston Street

Wednesday, Oct. 5

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 6

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, field behind Primary School, Weston Street

10 a.m. NEBCO Fall Festival, South Wimpy Jones Road, Garfield

Saturday, Oct. 15

