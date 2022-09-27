Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 28
11 a.m. Fall Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more
5 p.m. Adult Book Club, 18 years of age and older, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
7 p.m. Intermediate Spanish-English conversation group, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
Friday, Sept. 30
Closed Pea Ridge Community Library, for staff training day
Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. Pea Ridge Band Boosters Chicken in the Ditch, corner of Weston Street and Pickens Road
10 a.m. Pea Ridge National Military Park program on Gen. U.S. Grant, PRNMP
1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
7 p.m. Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, Weston Street
Wednesday, Oct. 5
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.
Saturday, Oct. 8
9 a.m. Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, field behind Primary School, Weston Street
10 a.m. NEBCO Fall Festival, South Wimpy Jones Road, Garfield
1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574.
Saturday, Oct. 15
1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574.