Blackhawks fall to Tigers on homecoming

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming. The Blackhawks scored first with a field goal, then ultimately lost 31-48.
Blackhawk Damien Trejo, No. 13, kicks the ball to the Tigers during the Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 13, when the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers.
Junior quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, runs the ball during the Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23, when the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers.
The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming. Junior Seth Foster, No. 28, ran the ball avoiding Tiger defenders.
Seth Foster, No. 28, clutches the ball guarded by team mate Bowen Phillips, No. 1, Friday, Sept. 23, when the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers for Homecoming.
The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming.
Blackhawk junior Gavin Dixon, No. 15, runs with the ball as offensive linemen Connor Pierce, No. 61, and Austin Quillen, No. 64, hold back Tiger defenders. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming.
Junior Seth Foster, No. 28, looks for a path as offensive linemen hold back the Tigers during the Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23, when the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers.
The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming. The two teams faced off near the goal line in the third quarter as the Blackhawks attempted to score.
The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, for Homecoming. Junior quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, prepares to pass the ball.
