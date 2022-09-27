Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 15

Elijah Dale Anglin, 19, Pea Ridge, and Alexandra Espinosa, 26, Bentonville

Sept. 16

Michael Todd Culotta, 32, and Rose Marie Underhill, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Richard Herbert Wright, 46, and Jennifer Renee Ball, 42, both of Seligman, Mo.

Sept. 19

Logan Alexander Blansett, 38, Springdale, and Brittany Alexandria MacAlister, 33, Pea Ridge

Jarod Michael Cole, 33, and Sarah Kristine Young, 32, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 20

Tyler Wayne Smallwood, 30, Gentry, and Brittany Diane Schooley, 30, Pea Ridge