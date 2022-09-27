Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 6

Taco Time Food-Mobile

20222 U.S. 62, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The new prep table and refrigerator were not plugged in at time of opening inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and a refrigerator thermometer.

Sept. 7

Connie's Day Care

2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired June 30,2022.

Gratitude Partners

200 Townsend Way Pea Ridge

Critical violations: A box and cartons of raw shell eggs, raw bacon and raw sausage stored over read- to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Quiche/egg pie was vacuum packaged on the food truck. Discontinue reduced oxygen packaging on the food truck.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.