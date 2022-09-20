Taco Stew

Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

1 lb. ground beef

2 cans (15 oz. each) pinto beans

2 cans (15 oz. each) ranch-style beans

2 cans (10 oz. each) diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 can (15 oz.) tomato soup

2 cans corn

1 pkg. taco seasoning

Crushed tortilla chips, optional

Brown, then drain ground beef.

Put all ingredients in crock pot and cook on slow for at least three hours. Serve over tortilla chips and top with cheese, sour cream or condiments of choice.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]