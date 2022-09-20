Seven maids selected for Blackhawk Homecoming

Seven Pea Ridge High School seniors have been named homecoming maids for 2022. They are Sydney Spears, McKyah Lipscomb, Addison Power, Hannah Cline, Nayra Torres, Zoey Daugherty and Alyssa Jamison.

The court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Blackhawk Stadium. The queen will be announced and crowned following the presentation of the court. Attendants are Josie Kate Jacobs and Jaxon Edwards.

Hannah Cline

Hannah Cline, 18, is the daughter of Christine and Adam Cline. Her grandparents are Theresa Cline of Okeechobee, Fla., and Anthony Fusara of Tampa, Fla.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since her freshman year.

In school, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, is a medical pathway completer and athletics.

She is involved in a private Bible study.

She has enjoyed softball travel for 10 years. She enjoys shopping, football games (every league, any age), horse riding and friend-oriented bonfires.

She will finish her associates of science degree at NorthWest Arkansas Community College and then plans to further her education studying pre-med at the University of Arkansas where she hopes to become an ICU nurse. She plans to do her residency at Mercy while also pursuing an opportunity for current employment as an RNA or pharmacy tech.

She will be escorted by Payton Knox Upton.

Zoey Daugherty

Zoey Daugherty, 18, is the daughter of Ashley and Brandon Daugherty. Her grandparents are Robin and Dennis Schmidt of Searcy, Ark., and Vickie and Michael Daugherty of Bella Vista.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools for seven years.

She is a member of the National Honor Society.

She said her main focus is her education so a lot of her time is spent on her AP and concurrent credit classes, but she does like going to Starbucks.

She plans to major in psychology and then go into law school.

She will be escorted by Isaac Whitehill.

Ally Jamison

Ally Jamison, 17, is the daughter of Jennifer Douthit and Ricky Jamison. Her grandparents are Sandra Martino of Pineville, Mo., and Krista Jamison of Poteau, Okla.

She has been in Pea Ridge Schools for eight years.

She is a member of the National Honor Society.

She enjoys hanging out with friends and family and going to 7Brew.

She plans to go to cosmetology school.

She will be escorted by Andrew Shackleford.

McKyah Lipscomb

McKyah Lipscomb, 17, is the daughter of Julia and Micah Lipscomb. Her grandparents are Steve and Laura Butcher, Bella Vista, and Bobby Lipscomb, Pea Ridge.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since the seventh grade.

She is involved in volleyball cheer, National Honor Society and the Book Club at school.

She is a member of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Her hippies are going to 7Brew and shopping.

She hopes to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a doctoral degree in occupation therapy.

She will be escorted by Evan Anderson.

Addi Power

Addi Power, 17, is the daughter of Ryan and Robyn Power. Her grandparents are Ron and Nancy Phillips and Edwin and Alex Power.

She has been in Pea Ridge schools since third grade.

She is involved in volleyball, cheer, Student Council, yearbook and book club.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She enjoys reading, shopping, baking, going to the gym, spending money at 7Brew and hanging out with family and friends.

She hopes to attend Brigham Young University to pursue a career in intermediate teaching and eventually become a kindergarten teacher.

She will be escorted by Kayden Rains.

Nayra Torres

Nayra Torres, 17, is the daughter of Manula and Less Torres. She has been in Pea Ridge schools for 10 years.

She is in the color guard, choir, HOSA and the National Honor Society.

She enjoys cooking, baking, drawing and painting.

She hopes to attend college at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and study health care.

Sydney Spears

Sydney Spears, 17, is the daughter of Emily and Jared Spears. Her grandparents are Richard and Leslie Cordano of Yuba City, Calif., and Gary and Starla Spears of Alpine, Utah.

She has been in the Pea Ridge schools since seventh grade. She is involved in volleyball and basketball.

Miss Spears is in the International Days of Girls Charity and Church Youth Group with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Her hobbies or pastimes include training at Tip Top Gym, reading and kayaking with siblings.

She plans to serve an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and then attend the Brigham Young University where she plans to study psychology.

She will be escorted by Mason Harling.

Zoey Daugherty



Alyssa Jamison



McKyah Lipscomb



Addison Power



Sydney Spears



Nayra Torres

