Runnin’ Hawks take pair of titles at Siloam

by By John McGee, Special to The TIMES | September 20, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Heather Wade's cross-country Blackhawks came away with a pair of championships at the Siloam Springs Cross Country Invitational Saturday.

The boys finished 1-2-12-13-15 to handily win the 1A-4A Division of the two-tiered meet. The girls had their five scorers land among the top 28 to lead to their championship.

The Grant brothers -- Tian and Grandon -- led the field by taking first and second in their division to pave the way for victory. Tian won with a 17:23 clocking with brother Grandon right behind in second with a 17:30 clocking.

Sebasttien Mullikin, was 12th (19:10), Jacob Stein was 13th (19:14) with Troy Ferguson coming in 15th (19:31) to place all five of their scorers into the top 15. Noah Pruitt (29th, 20:22) and Zachary Etzkorn (44th, 21:29) also figured in the final score with their sixth and seventh team placing.

The girls were led with a lone top 10 finish from Rylee Raines who grabbed fourth in 22:40. She was followed by Harley Ingram who was 18th (26:12), Ava Pippin 21st (26:25); Emily Scott 27th (26:52) with Leah Atkins rounding out the top five in 28th (26:56).

The junior girls finished third overall among the 10-school event, with Breanna Walker leading the way with a 16th-place finish in the two-mile run (14:52). Paisley Tillman was next in 21st (15:05); Sadie Christensen was close behind in 22nd (15:09); Wrynlee Nichols was 28th (15:55), with Bailey Walker rounding out the scoring with a 29th place (15:56). Lilie Coles (37th, 16:31) and Ada Lark (38th, 16:35) rounded out the top seven for the Blackhawks.

The junior boys were led again by Porter Cruz who made the top 5 in 12:11, to finish fifth. The boys finished fifth overall among the 13 teams who entered the fray. Lane Booher chipped in at 26th (13:11), Collin Slocum was 36th (13:36); Boston Powell, 47th (13:56); and Mason Gatrell, 55th (14:15) to round out the Blackhawks. Top 7 Blackhawk finishers included Gavin Ora (57th 14:21) and Talon Chaffin (86th, 5:42).

