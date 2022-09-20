Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 21, 1972

Meeting in monthly session Thursday, the Pea Ridge City Council voted to have Rogers attorney J. Wesley Sampier draw up three ordinances which included creating the Planning Commission, prohibiting property owners to remove unsightly things from their property and making it unlawful to move old houses into the city.

Mrs. Eula Mae Walker, city secretary in charge of City Hall, said no one had filed as a candidate for any of the city positions open.

The Pea Ridge School enrollment stood at 510 Friday at the close of the first three weeks of school, according to superintendent Roy A. Roe, who said the number compares with the 491 enrollment at the end of the first months school a year ago.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1982

Horace W. Jones of Sutter's Creek, Calif., presented the cap and bullet-torn uniform jacket of Union Capt. Henry Curtis Jr. to the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Curtis was injured twice on the same day 120 years ago March 7 during the Battle of Pea Ridge. Superintendent Betty Gentry said she hopes the garment can be restored in time to be on display for the 121st anniversary of the battle.

PTA officers for 1982-1983 include Margaret Cheek, hospital chairman; Carolyn Robbins, membership chairman; Shirley Patton, treasurer; Rosemary Goins, second vice president, program chairman; Sheila Musteen, secretary; JoAnn Dorey, president; Connie Robbins, first vice president; and Teresa Robinson, publicity chairman.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 24, 1992

Police Chief Art Croswell said he will host a Neighborhood Crime Watch organizational meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the high school gymnasium.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said work will begin immediately toward adding 11 classrooms, following approval by voters last week to extend a seven-mill property tax. The tax extension was approved 334 to 148.

The Pea Ridge Lions Club sponsors are expecting between 3,000 and 4,000 people to attend the fourth annual International Mule Jump Saturday, Oct. 3.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2002

With a bouncing pink miracle baby on his lap, Steve Jordan downplays his considerable musical talent and upcoming performance in Eureka Springs with country music legend Merle Haggard. Right now, the most important thing to Jordan and his wife, Tisha, is the remarkable progress of Lindsey, their nine-month-old daughter who was born 16 weeks premature.

"Visions -- Long Range Planning" held a second meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, in Pea Ridge City Hall. Dr. David Glasser, director of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center, his wife, Sevinc Yavuz, UACDC professor, and four architecture students met with a small group of community members to discuss elements the group should include in its plans for Pea Ridge's future.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012

With only one candidate for the Pea Ridge School Board this election season, the Pea Ridge School District saved upwards of $3,000, according to the Benton County Election Commission. City Clerk Sandy Button ran unopposed for School Board.

Keeping children safe is a high priority for school and law enforcement officials in Pea Ridge. Drivers are still using cell phones in school zones in town, Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said, adding that state law forbids the use of cell phones in school zones.