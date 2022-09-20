Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: Apple or cherry frudel, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oriental chicken, fried rice/egg roll, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
(Second breakfast: Mini cinni)
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, pinto beans, celery sticks & ranch, salsa, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
(Second breakfast: Pancakes)
Lunch: chili w/ beans, cheese stick & crackers, garden salad, broccoli & ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy w/ jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
(Second breakfast: Sausage juice)
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots & ranch, oranges slices or fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
