Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: Apple or cherry frudel, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, fried rice/egg roll, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

(Second breakfast: Mini cinni)

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, pinto beans, celery sticks & ranch, salsa, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

(Second breakfast: Pancakes)

Lunch: chili w/ beans, cheese stick & crackers, garden salad, broccoli & ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy w/ jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

(Second breakfast: Sausage juice)

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots & ranch, oranges slices or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.