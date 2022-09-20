Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Aug. 18

12:40 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Bryan Cannon Gibson, 52, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, violation of a restricted driver's license, DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Saturday, Aug. 27

3:43 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of East Pickens Road near Bussy Lane for a car stopped in the roadway. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jeffery Lather, 33, Springdale, in connection with DWI.

7:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot at Ace Hardware on North Curtis Avenue in connection with an argument. As a result of the investigation, police discovered one man had been injured and requested the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department to respond. EMS transported one man to the hospital. Upon advise of the prosecuting attorney, police did not press charges.

Monday, Aug. 29

8:35 a.m. Police received a report of found property at a residence on Hazelton Road. The reporting party told police he found 16 gun barrels as he was clearing debris from a barn he had demolished.

Saturday, Sept. 3

8:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Timothy R. Lewis, 45, Bentonville, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and no insurance.

Saturday, Sept. 3

5:30 p.m. A Pea Ridge Police officer was injured while working patrol at the Arkansas Razorback football game. A suspect bit the officer on the elbow while police were attempting to restrain him.

Sunday, Sept. 4

8:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Savannah Carden, 23, Bentonville, in connection with possession of controlled substance Sch. IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brandon Lee Kingsbury, 28, Fayetteville, in connection with Driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

3:04 p.m. Police transported Justin Dale Gouge, 35, Goodman, Mo., to the Benton County Jail for a two-day court commit and Tanner Mann, 24, Pea Ridge for a one-day commit per instructions from Judge Ray Bunch.

Friday, Sept. 16

10:41 p.m. Residents of Collins Street reported their cat was missing and they were concerned he had been stolen due to video showing someone picking up the cat. The person was contacted and said she had taken the cat to a veterinarian. The cat was returned to its owners and no charges were filed.