Pea Ridge area church news

Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Church is located at 222 Little Flock Dr., Rogers.

Brightwater United Methodist Church

The Brightwater Church family welcomes all searching for purpose and hope in their lives. We exist to share the love of Jesus Christ and do so through our 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship service and Sunday School that follows. The service is also on Facebook live. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield. Information is available at brightwatermethodist.com. Mark Lasater serves as pastor.

Church of Christ

Bible class is held at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. Sundays, there is a singing and devotional meeting. On Wednesdays, there is a 7 p.m. Bible class.

First Baptist Church

The 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m.

A free Saturday morning pancake breakfast is held the second and fourth Saturdays each month so hungry people in our community have a hot meal on weekends. All-you-can eat is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has service 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. The message is on the website or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3FM. Information: (479) 553-9585, pearidgeumc.net or [email protected]

The Ridge Church

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: email [email protected]

•••

